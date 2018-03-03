Coffee mornings in Waterlooville to support people with Parkinson’s

Have your say

A SERIES of coffee mornings will be taking place to support those who are fighting Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s UK is inviting people with the disease to coffee mornings on the fourth Thursday of every month.

The Parkinson’s café meets at The Horizon Centre in Waterberry Driver, Waterlooville, from 10.30am-11.30am.

Sally Wood, local development manager at Parkinson’s UK, said the meetings were to ensure people with the condition did not have to face it alone.

She said: ‘These coffee mornings offer information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers to make sure that no one has to face Parkinson’s alone.’