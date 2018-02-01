Coffee mornings to support Parkinson’s

Have your say

A SERIES of coffee mornings will be taking place to support those who are fighting Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s UK is inviting people with the disease to coffee mornings on the fourth Thursday of every month.

The Parkinson’s café meets at The Horizon Centre in Waterberry Driver, Waterlooville, from 10.30am-11.30am.

Local development manager at Parkinson’s UK Sally Wood said: ‘These coffee mornings offer information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers to make sure that no one has to face Parkinson’s alone.’