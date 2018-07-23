Colleagues from Whiteley firm raise £12,000 in colleague’s memory

EMPLOYEES have raised more than £12,000 in memory of their colleague who died from a brain tumour.

Staff from Zurich decided to support the Brain Tumour Research charity after Amanda Pay was diagnosed with the condition last year.

She worked in the firm’s Whiteley office for more than 10 years and died three weeks after taking part in Wear a Hat Day with her colleagues in March.

Following Amanda’s death, close friend and colleague Wendy Fearnley has continued to support the charity with different events. Zurich matched the funding the team raised and they handed over a cheque of £12,329.

Wendy said: ‘Before Amanda’s diagnosis and untimely passing, many of us didn’t know just how devastating the disease is and how fatal the prognosis can be for many patients.

‘Amanda was an amazing person and we all miss her dearly.

‘I’m proud we have raised so much money for Brain Tumour Research and we will continue to fundraise in her memory.’

The Brain Tumour Research charity is dedicated to raising funds for sustainable research at its Centres of Excellence, including one at the University of Portsmouth.

Tim Green, community fundraising manager, said: ‘Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they

can affect anyone, at any age, and stories like Amanda’s remind us that we cannot allow this situation to continue.’