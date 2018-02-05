College hosts 2018 midwifery conference

HAVANT and South Downs College hosted a university’s annual student midwifery conference last week.

The college welcomed student midwives from Bournemouth University for a celebration of the students’ work, and to give them the opportunity to share their experiences in the profession.

Twenty students from HSDC joined the conference to learn more about the industry.

Dr Jane Fry, one of the speakers at the event, said: ‘Hopefully the HSDC students that were there learnt a bit more about midwifery and they might even have thought “oh I could do that!” It is a fantastic career.’

Deputy principal Richard Barlow said: ‘Midwives play an invaluable role caring for pregnant women and their new babies.

‘The conference has provided our students with a fantastic opportunity to hear about the current issues within this profession, whether they are studying A-levels or vocational courses for entry into health and social care careers.’