Community hospital could be the answer to problems at QA

MORE services at a community hospital could help solve problems at the city’s major hospital.

Mark Cubbon, CEO of Portsmouth Hospitals Trust, met with Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward and executive member for health and public protection, Councillor Trevor Cartwright to discuss having more services at Fareham Community Hospital to ease pressure on Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘The community hospital is under used and the NHS is currently paying a PFI set up by the last Labour Government for 24-hour use and it is being used for a fraction of that.

‘In fact many rooms are not being used at all.’

Kidney dialysis, a minor accident treatment centre and more phlebotomy nurses for blood tests were the services discussed.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘There is great scope for the community hospital and it would take pressure off major hospitals like QA.

‘It has to be the solution for its problems.’

In a statement to The News Mark Cubbon said: ‘We are currently looking at how we can provide renal dialysis services closer to patients’ homes and are exploring a number of different options, of which Fareham Community Hospital is one.

‘The decision to provide additional services at Fareham Community Hospital cannot be made by Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

‘It is a matter for our local commissioners, although we work very closely with them to ensure we provide the services needed by our local community.’

It comes after the Fareham and Gosport CCG expressed its goal to increase usage of the community hospital on Brook Lane in Sarisbury which currently provides outpatient services.

Dr David Chilvers, clinical chair said: ‘Our CCG is committed to increasing the usage of Fareham Community Hospital and we are working with our partners to achieve this – for example, the GP-led ‘same-day’ service at the hospital which opened in September is already helping hundreds of patients each week, supporting people who need treatment or advice.

‘We are working with a very wide range of organisations to attract new services to the site – both from the NHS and the voluntary sector.

‘We have a very clear ambition to locate more services in places like Fareham Community Hospital, near to where people live, whenever possible and clinically appropriate.’