Concerns raised by health panel on Portsmouth trust’s finances

Many pharmacies are open over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend to provide convenient care and advice

Here is where to find medical help this Easter

0
Have your say

QUESTIONS have been asked about how a hospital trust will go from a multimillion-pound deficit this financial year to running a surplus.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, presented a financial report to the Portsmouth health overview and scrutiny panel (Hosp) last week.

Chris Adcock, director of finance, told the panel how the trust was due to make a £36.8m deficit for 2017/18 against an initial forecast of a £9.7m surplus. But for the 2018/19 financial year, it is expected to save £35m.

Councillor Leo Madden, chairman of Hosp, said: ‘Our main concern is you are in deficit this year but we have a prediction for next year of going into black.’

Mr Adcock replied: ‘The trust is in dialogue with NHS Improvement about the revised trajectory to review our financial sustainability over a three-year period.’

The report said while saving £35m was ‘ambitious’, it was ‘realistic and achievable and plans to identify the savings required are at an advanced stage’.