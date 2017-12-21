Council stress sensible festive drinking message

RESIDENTS are being reminded to drink sensibly over the Christmas season.

Councillor Patricia Stallard, Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Health and Public Health said: ‘Everyone wants to have fun at Christmas, and for many of us, festive drinks are part and parcel of the enjoyment. However, it’s very easy to drink more than we intend to, or is good for us.’

The County Council’s free Don’t Bottle it up online tool helps you work out how much alcohol you are drinking and how this affects your health and also offers free and confidential advice.