County council backs campaign to reduce sugary snacks

A COUNCIL is supporting a campaign encouraging parents to choose healthier snacks and reduce their children’s sugar intake.

Hampshire County Council is backing the sugar smart scheme which aims to get youngsters leading healthier lives.

As previously reported in The News nearly a third of youngsters in Hampshire are overweight when starting secondary school and 15 per cent of children have problems with their teeth.

To help improve these figures, the sugar smart campaign says children should be eating 100 calorie snacks and only have two a day.

Councillor Patricia Stallard, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for public health, said: ‘We know how difficult it can be to monitor the amount of sugar and fat we and our families consume.

‘By supporting this campaign we aim to help parents to make healthy eating choices.’

