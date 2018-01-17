Cowplain GP practice holding open day

AN OPEN day for patients of two merged and neighbouring GP practices is being held.

The event for patients of Oaks Healthcare, who currently use two premises less than half-a-mile apart, will be at its main site at 26-30 London Road, Cowplain, on January 27, between 10am and 2pm.

Karen Jeffries, business manager for Oaks Healthcare which was previously Cowplain Family Practice and Queenswood Surgery, said: ‘Staff will show patients around the building and some of the GPs and management staff will be on hand to talk to patients about the forthcoming changes and answer any questions.’

It is hoped the open day will be useful for patients currently registered at Queenswood who will be moving to the other site, which is more modern and has better access.