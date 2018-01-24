CQC praises Fareham service for its caring staff

Have your say

A SERVICE offering supported living for people with a range of needs has been praised.

Choice Supported Living, in Fareham, was recently inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and given a rating of good.

The service provides care and support to 13 people living in four ‘supported living’ settings, so that they can live in their own home as independently as possible.

The CQC inspector found staff were compassionate and worked well with the people they support.

The report said: ‘Staff were extremely person-centred in their approach which was enabled and supported by the provider.

‘They provided compassionate, caring support which encouraged people’s communication and development of their independence.

‘People were very comfortable, relaxed and confident in the company of staff.’

The report also noted staff had confidence in the manager who provided clear leadership and Choice Supported Living had systems to ensure staff were of good character.