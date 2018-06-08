CQC study finds care homes have turned themselves around

A STUDY by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found some of the south’s worst care homes have turned themselves around.

In the region, which covers Portsmouth and surrounding areas, there are 110 homes that were once rated inadequate that have improved, and are now rated as good overall.

The CQC’s Driving Improvement report showed the recruitment and retention of capable, valued and supported staff is critical to achieving high-quality care.

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of adult social care, said: ‘We know the devastating impact inadequate adult social care has on people and their families. That’s why it’s vital the people in charge of providing care tackle problems our inspections identify so improvement can be achieved.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who is also minister for care, added: ‘Despite the challenges facing the sector, many social care providers are doing an incredible job. Those who have turned around their rating should be proud.’