CQC to inspect QA Hospital’s core services in visit this month

INSPECTORS visited Queen Alexandra Hospital to look at its provision of urgent care.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out the unannounced inspection at the end of last month as part of a national scheme to review the effectiveness of winter plans.

The Queen Alexandra Hospita. ''Picture by Malcolm Wells

Mark Cubbon, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, told its board during yesterday’s meeting the visit will not see the hospital formally rated.

He said: ‘The inspection was to look at our preparation for winter.

‘The CQC visited a lot of organisations as part of this work looking at winter plans.

‘It does not affect the ratings of the organisation but says what they found at the time of the visit.

Mr Cubbon said the health watchdog will be visiting QA Hospital again later this month and in May.

The first visit will look at the core services while the second will look at the well-led aspect of the CQC’s inspection criteria.

Mr Cubbon added: ‘We have started making preparations for the CQC inspections.

‘We are looking forward to share clear evidence about the improvements we have made but also the challenges we face and our plans to deal with these.’

Currently, QA Hospital has an overall CQC rating of requires improvement following inspection last February and May. Published in August, the report said the hospital had failed to ensure the safety of its patients.

In response to its findings, the CQC issued a warning notice which required QA to improve safety, patient consent, dignity and respect, safeguarding and overall leadership.

At the same time the health watchdog also placed six conditions on the trust requiring specific action until they can demonstrate that patients are safe. The six conditions and the warning notice have seen been lifted.

Reports will be published later this year by the CQC following the April and May visits.