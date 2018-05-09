Cyclists raise more than £200 for interactive floor at Portsmouth emergency department

Have your say

MORE than £200 was raised towards an interactive floor for a children’s emergency department.

Volunteers did a bike ride at Sainsbury’s in Waterlooville for the floor at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, which helps doctors while they are assessing and treating children.

The ride lasted for four-and-a-half hours, covering the distance between QA and the three minor injury units in Milton, Gosport and Petersfield. The team raised £217.27.

For more information about the floor or to donate visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/porthospcf/pedinteractivefloor.