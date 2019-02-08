Cystic Fibrosis campaign

Have your say

A MOTHER is lobbying Parliament to increase the availability of a life changing drug for a debilitating illness.

Gemma Weir, whose daughter Ivy suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, has joined MP Stephen Morgan in taking her campaign to Parliament to raise awareness among the nation’s MPs.

The drug Orkambi can relieve many of the symptoms but it is not widely available to patients.

Gemma said: ‘Cystic Fibrosis is a devastating disease and children deserve the chance to access medicines like Orkambi that will dramatically increase their shortened life expectancy and improve their everyday health.’

Mr Morgan is writing to all MPs to raise awareness of the challenges sufferers face.