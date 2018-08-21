DEAR FIONA: Why can’t I stop feeling paranoid and jealous? 

Our agony aunt tries to solve your personal problems

Question: For as long as I can remember, I have been insecure in relationships. I got married three years ago to a wonderfully patient man and I really thought that I could put these feelings behind me.

However, before too long, I started to question him whenever he went out. Last month, I was looking for proof that he was planning to leave me and we had a nasty row, which finished when he packed a couple of suitcases and left.

Do you think he could ever forgive me?

Answer: He might, but if he did, I think it very likely that he would require you to make a commitment to change your behaviour. The key issue for you is whether you could stick to such an agreement. When he left, your husband was at the end of his tether with your mistrust. So, before you do anything else, please consider getting some counselling (your GP can refer you to a local service).

I'm sure, if you try to change, you'll be much happier.

WAS MY GAY FRIEND ATTRACTED TO ME?

Question: A good friend of mine recently left her husband. She immediately moved in with another woman and told everyone that she's gay.

I had no idea that she was gay. What's also bothering me is that she may have been attracted to me. She's called me a few times trying to arrange a get-together, but I have so far managed to come up with excuses to put her off.

However, I can't do this for too much longer before she realises that something is wrong. Although I have valued her friendship over the years, I don't think I could cope with being alone with her again. What should I do?

Answer: Why are you so worried about seeing her again? Did she ever give you any indication that she has a romantic interest in you?

Your friend has just been through a major life event and probably wants nothing more than an opportunity to chat about things with a trusted friend. Genuine friendships are hard to find and I think you are in danger of overreacting here.