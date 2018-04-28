Delays see Gosport war veteran, 88, stuck in hospital for 19 months - even though he is fit to leave

THE loving wife of a man who has been stuck in hospital for 19 months has vowed to fight to get him out and in a more appropriate environment.

Second World War RAF veteran Leslie Smart, 88, has been on a hospital ward following a fall in September 2016.

In happier times: Leslie and Gill Smart with his wife Jill Smart, celebrating their wedding anniversary at Gosport War Memorial Hospital

Since then, his wife Jill has been trying to get him into a nursing home as he needs on-going care.

But a series of problems has seen Mr Smart remain in hospital despite no longer needing acute treatment.

Mrs Smart, 74, said: ‘Sadly my husband cannot come home because I can’t give him the care he needs. When he recovered from the fall he was assessed by the continuing healthcare team at Southern Health and it was agreed he needed to be in a nursing home and he should be discharged as soon as possible.

‘I met with them several times over the coming months but there were a number of delays including paperwork being mislaid and the processes not being followed correctly.’

A letter sent by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust in March last year, seen by The News, said: ‘Mr Smart is now ready for discharge and we are very keen to facilitate this process with you’.

Originally, Mr Smart was treated for the fall at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, and transferred to Gosport War Memorial Hospital where he remained until he developed sepsis in January.

Mr Smart remains in QA where he has dementia, heart failure and lung disease.

Mrs Smart, from Gosport, added: ‘He does not need to be in hospital and it is not the appropriate place for him.

‘There is enough pressure on the NHS without him taking up a bed and there are lots of people who need his place.

‘The nurses at QA have been amazing. His dementia means he can be quite difficult to deal with and yet they have always been excellent.’

After 18 months of liaising with Southern Health, last month the family were given the devastating news they are not eligible for funding to help with the move.

Mrs Smart said: ‘I was flabbergasted at the decision, it was a total waste of time.’

The family are now working with adult social services at Hampshire County Council but Mrs Smart said there are more delays after they wanted to meet with Mr Smart to talk about his care.

She said because of his deteriorating health that was not appropriate but the council refused her request of speaking just to her.

‘I don’t know how much time my husband has left and I will fight to get him out of hospital and in a place where he can be happy,’ she added.

‘It has been really hard on all of us and he would be happier out of hospital.’