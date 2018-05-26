Dementia singing group perform on Kings Theatre stage

SINGING their hearts out on a theatre stage saw a group cap off a week of activities for people with dementia.

The Kings Theatre, in Southsea, has been supporting the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Action Week.

The Singing for the Brain scheme in Portsmouth run by the Alzheimer's Society at the Kings Theatre in Southsea. 'Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Running this week, the campaign looks to encourage people to take steps to help get people with dementia more involved in their community.

Yesterday, the Kings Theatre invited the Portsmouth branch of Singing for the Brain to put on a show for their families and friends.

The group, which is for people with dementia and their carers, performed a combination of songs with the audience joining in with some of the numbers.

Rachel Goodall, education and learning officer at the theatre on Albert Road, said: ‘We have been celebrating Dementia Action Week all week and have been doing workshops in the community and with different organisation.

‘This performance was our grand finale.

‘Singing for the Brain have come in to sing and we have their family and friends. It was a really wonderful event.’

The Kings Theatre has been holding a number of workshops this year for people with dementia.

In April, they launched their Creative Minds workshop giving people with dementia the chance to take part in drama, music and acting.

Rachel added: ‘We want to be able to work with the community and be able to go out and meet different people in different environments.

‘It is about understanding different needs and being able to help people.’

Singing for the Brain is a service provided by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Nick O’Donohue, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Hampshire and the wider area, went along to see the performance.

He said: ‘We want to thank the Kings Theatre for their support during Dementia Action Week.

‘This campaign week is about taking action, big or small, to help improve the lives of people with dementia.

‘It can be something like becoming a dementia friend or businesses making themselves more open and accessible.’

n Watch a video of the Singing for the Brain performance at the Kings Theatre by visiting portsmouth.co.uk.