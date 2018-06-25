Dog attacks on postmen are up from last year

IN Portsmouth 43 postmen and women were attacked by dogs from April 2017 to April 2018.

It means there has been a rise in attacks of 16 per cent since last year.

Across the UK, 2,275 dog attacks have taken place on postmen and women in 2017/18, meaning there are over 44 attacks every week in the UK, some leading to a permanent and disabling injury.

And while the overall number of UK attacks has reduced in the past year by eight per cent, in some postcode areas attacks are increasing and as Royal Mail launches its sixth successive Dog Awareness week, it is appealing to dog owners to ensure they understand the impact of dog attacks on postmen and women.

Dog Awareness week runs from June 25 to 30 and seeks to raise awareness of the issue of dog attacks on postmen and women and encourage responsible dog ownership including tips for dog owners.

Dr Shaun Davis, Royal Mail group global director of safety, health, wellbeing and sustainability, said: ‘One attack is still one attack too many.

‘Our research continues to show that attacks happen most often in the summer, so we are continuing our campaign to appeal to customers to help us cut attacks across the UK.

‘I am pleased that the overall dog attacks numbers continue to fall but I am still very concerned that in some postcodes attacks are on the increase.’

She continued: ‘I am appealing to dog owners to think twice when the postman calls.

‘Dog attacks have a devastating effect on our people and on our customers and we hope we can make a further impact in these areas.

‘We will also be rolling out new interactive training for our people in the hotspot areas to try and help us to do that.

‘But people should remember that 82 per cent of attacks happen at the front door or in the garden so this is not just a Royal Mail issue, many other delivery and utility companies face the same problem.’