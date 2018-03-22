Down Syndrome problems are ‘misunderstood’ says MP

A PORTSMOUTH MP is hoping to raise awareness about Down Syndrome .

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan met trustees and volunteers from the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

Yesterday marked World Down Syndrome Day. Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, the Sarah Duffen Centre in Belmont Street, Southsea, is one of the UK’s top providers of social and specialist educational services for children with Down Syndrome.

The charity also provides new baby support groups, speech and drama therapy and a school advisory service, among other things.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Down Syndrome is one of the most misunderstood learning disabilities, which is why the work of Portsmouth’s association and all it does tirelessly to support people with Down Syndrome, and their families, is hugely important.

‘When children and adults with Down Syndrome are given opportunities to participate, and are fully included, then the whole community benefits.

‘In this week of awareness I want to pay a special thank you to the association for all they do in our city.’