Easter market a success in fundraising for QA’s Da Vinci robot

AN ANNUAL market celebrating its 30th year has been hailed the most successful one to date.

Organisers behind the Giant Easter Charity Market, in Petersfield, were pleased with how the day went and how much money they raised.

The event, held last weekend, will donate cash to the Rocky Appeal based at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Portsmouth.

Brothers Martin and Jeremy Holmes have run the Easter Market from the beginning with the help of family and friends.

The market had stalls selling books, bric-a-brac and gift items as well as a raffle and refreshments.

Rocky Appeal co-ordinator Mick Lyons and chairman of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust Melloney Poole attended the event to formally open it.

Thanks to the generosity of the visitors, the day raised nearly £3,000.

Of that, £1,200 will go towards the Rocky Appeal which supports the hi-tech surgical Da Vinci robot.

As previously reported, the robot performs key-hole surgery in hard-to-reach places of the body and is currently being leased to QA.

Melloney said: ‘I can’t believe they have done this for thirty years.

‘It’s amazing and a wonderful support for Portsmouth Hospitals Appeals.’

Mick added: ‘We’re closing the gap and this money will help us reach our target.

‘A big thanks to Jeremy and Martin.’