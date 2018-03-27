Easter market for QA Hospital’s Rocky Appeal

Have your say

STALLS and a raffle will be raising money for a piece of hi-tech surgical equipment.

A family-run Easter market is being held this weekend with more than 70 stalls available for people to browse.

The event, which is held annually, is celebrating its 30th year and will be raising money for the Rocky Appeal.

The appeal fundraises for the Da Vinci robot at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Portsmouth, which is used for key-hole surgery.

It is this Saturday at the Petersfield Festival Hall, on Heath Road, between 9.30am and 3pm. Admission is free and all proceeds go towards the Rocky Appeal.