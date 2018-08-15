Enjoy mini cruise and raise cash for Wessex cardiac charity

Have your say

A CHARITY is inviting people to enjoy a mini-break while raising money for a good cause.

Wessex Heartbeat is running a cruise to St Malo, in France, in a bid to raise £3,000 towards cardiac care in the area.

The holiday, in November, is £110 per person and departs Portsmouth on Brittany Ferries’ Bretagne. The price includes en suite cabin for two nights, breakfast on board and a four-course dinner on the Saturday night.

Part of the trip includes a day in France.

John Munro, chief executive of Wessex Heartbeat, said: ‘This is a cracking deal so we’re expecting our “floating fundraiser” to sell out extremely quickly.

‘It’s the fourth year we’ve run the event and each time it gets more and more popular.’

If £3,000 is raised, that will run the charity’s Heartbeat House for two weeks.

The boat leaves on November 16 and returns on November 18. To book tickets visit brittanyferries.co.uk/wsxhb4.