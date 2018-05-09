Event in Havant on young people’s health and wellbeing

PARENTS and carers are invited to an event which will focus on issues relating to young peoples’ emotional and psychological health.

The Parents and Carers Event is designed to offer information and advice about where to get support for a child if they are experiencing mental health or emotional wellbeing difficulties.

The event is organised by Hampshire Specialist Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), which is run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Helen Dove, innovation and participation lead for children and young people in Hampshire, said: ‘This event is open to all parents, carers and professionals who work with young people, across Hampshire.

‘It provides information, through short workshops led by experts and a range of information stands from national and local organisations, on the challenges that young people face today.

‘This is a great opportunity to find out more information about a range of issues, get some top tips and learn where to seek more support if and when they need it.’

The event is between 11am and 7pm at Park Community School in Havant, on Friday.

As well as the stalls, the free event will have workshops that people can book onto including anxiety management, eating disorders and challenging behaviour.

For more information and to book a place visit hampshirecamhs.nhs.uk/events.