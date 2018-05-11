Event in Portsmouth on how to prevent and spot signs of cancer

A FREE event is giving advice on how to spot early signs of cancer and to prevent it.

Health professionals will be at Cascades Shopping Centre, in Portsmouth, for people to find out more about the disease and what services are available to offer support.

The event is being put on by Wessex Cancer Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

Dr David Matthews, Macmillan GP said: ‘This Show Cancer the Red Card event is a great opportunity to explore the steps we can all take to dramatically reduce the risk of getting cancer.

‘It will also highlight how to spot the symptoms of cancer early, which is important as the earlier cancer is diagnosed, the easier and more effectively it can be treated.’

Four in 10 cancers are preventable through lifestyle change with the main risk factors including smoking, weight and diet, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity and sun exposure.

Kick Cancer out of Portsmouth is on Friday, June 8 between 9.30am and 4.30pm.