Event in Portsmouth on spotting and preventing cancer

PEOPLE will be told how to spot the early signs of cancer at a workshop.

Charities are holding the free event at Cascades Shopping Centre, in Portsmouth, for people to find out about cancer and ways they can prevent it.

Health professionals from Wessex Cancer Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK will be in the centre next month.

Dr David Matthews, a Macmillan GP, said: ‘This event is a great opportunity to explore the steps we can take to dramatically reduce the risk of getting cancer.

‘It will also highlight how to spot the symptoms of cancer early.’

The event is on June 8 between 9.30am and 4.30pm.