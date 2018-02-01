Events aim to tackle post-natal depression in Portsmouth

Have your say

A NUMBER of events are taking place to help Portsmouth residents combat post-natal depression.

Solent NHS Trust has organised events with Talking Change, which are running up until the end of March and taking place at Eastney Community Centre in Bransbury Park and at Tesco in Fratton Way.

Sessions range from post-natal pilates classes to nursery rhyme singing and coffee mornings.

The free sessions will also give visitors the opportunity to get help with any anxiety or self-esteem problems, and can be referred to the Talking Change team.

All information is in the strictest of confidence.

For more information about the events, go to solent.nhs.uk/talkingchange.