Expectant mums across Portsmouth area given more choice thanks to programme

Dr Lesley Ayling

The Maternity Choice and Personalisation Pioneer programme was first introduced last year in a handful of GP surgeries in Bordon, Wickham and Hedge End.

We’re delighted so many women are now benefiting from the improved information available

Due to its success of helping 3,800 expectant mothers make more informed choices, it has been rolled out in Portsmouth and the wider Hampshire area.

The aim of the programme is to ensure women receive all the information to make decisions to suit their own needs and circumstances.

This includes where they receive antenatal care, where and how they give birth and taking into account personal and medical needs.

Dr Lesley Ayling, GP commissioning lead for the Hampshire programme, said: ‘Pregnancy and childbirth are special times in a woman’s life and we want to make sure all expectant mothers are given choice in the way they are supported through this journey.

‘By making more options available, and making women aware of these options, women can be assured they are making well informed decisions on their care.

‘We’re delighted so many women are now benefiting from the improved information available and can be more confident they are doing what’s right for them, their babies and their family.’

As part of the programme, all pregnant women receive more information on where to access antenatal care and where they can give birth.

Midwives can help women understand what choices are available which will be safe and evidence-based and take into account their personal needs and circumstances.

The information to support women’s choices is available in booklet format and online. Both the booklet and online information were developed with women using maternity services.