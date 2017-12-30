Eye care firm hopes to expand in 2018

AN INDEPENDENT optician is hoping to expand its practice next year.

Tombs & Allen, which is based in Stoke Road, Gosport, is looking to add a new room for examinations, in response to increasing demand.

Owner Patrick Allen says that the move will reduce waiting times for customers.

He said: ‘By having a new examination room, we can reduce waiting times and improve customer satisfaction.

‘The wide range of services we offer means that we are able to meet the needs of our customers, from the very young to those in later life.

‘We encourage people to have regular eye examinations, so we can monitor any changes in vision, which can be difficult to spot, particularly in the very young.

‘Working closely with local GP practices and the QA hospital we provide full eye examinations and screening for our patients, and in 2018 we will be able to help even more patients.’