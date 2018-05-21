Family and friends of Havant baby raise hundreds of pounds for specialised helmet

THE kind-hearted family and friends of a baby who needs a specialised helmet to help with a condition have raised hundreds of pounds in a week.

Eight-month-old Jenson Birch has a severe case of brachycephaly, also know nas flat head syndrome, which affects the shape of his skull and his development.

Since his diagnosis, supporters of his family from Havant, have been donating cash to buy the helmet which costs £2,000.

So far, they have been able to secure the £600 deposit needed as well as an additional £300.

Due to is expensive price, it is not available on the NHS.

Jenson’s mum Clare said: ‘We are very thankful to all friends, colleagues and family who have donated so far.

‘It is amazing to have raised nearly half the target so quickly. People have been getting in touch about doing fundraisers, we have been blown away.

‘Jenson has a lot of support from people and is loved by everyone. He is such a happy baby despite everything and really has an impact on people.

‘If we can raise the money and act fast, Jenson can have a better future.

‘The helmet will prevent future problems with his brain, and although it won’t totally recover the shape of his head, it will still improve it.’

As well as having flat head syndrome, Jenson also has Down Syndrome and is a member of the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

His brachycephaly had gone undiagnosed by doctors with one saying it was an affect of his Down Syndrome.

But after the shape of his head did not improve as he got older, doctors diagnosed him with flat head syndrome and said a helmet was needed to help with his condition.

Clare, 32, added: ‘When he was born, Jenson had a flat head but none of the health professionals thought anything of it.

‘But after it did not improve, our early support worker said she had concerns and told me it was not because of his Down Syndrome but was something separate.’

When he was diagnosed, the consultant told Clare that Jenson’s condition was severe. Because of this, he will have to stay in the helmet for eight months, rather than the normal six.

Clare added: ‘We are glad we will be able to get the helmet so quickly after the early support worker recommended we get one.

‘We hope to get it measured and fitted very soon and then there will be a two-week period of trying it out.

‘After that, it will be used all the time.’

To help raise the remaining funds, Warren Park School in Havant is holding a Wear a Hat day this Friday.

Then, on June 24 Steve Hudson has organised a family quiz and curry night at the Blind Tiger, in Portsmouth. Entry is £5 and there will be activities for children.

To donate to Jenson visit gofundme.com/jensons-helmet.