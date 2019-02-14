Fareham runner to host Run for Rowans event to fundraise for hospice

YOU never know when you might need their help.

That is how Kerry Brown from Fareham feels about the Rowans Hospice in Purbrook and is why she is raising money for the charity’s £7.5m Silver Jubilee Appeal to transform their centre.

The 42-year-old said: ‘I have had friends and family members use the hospice and I think it is important to look after our local charities because you never know when you might need their help yourself.

‘I think their appeal is really great and means more people will be helped.’

Kerry applied for the hospice’s place for this year’s London Marathon, which takes place on April 28.

She said: ‘I went for it not thinking for a second I would get it and then I got a call about it. I am excited for it and although I have run it before I didn't get a very good time so I want to run it better this time and raise money for the Rowans as well.'

Kerry’s employer Boskalis Westminster are among those who have sponsored her marathon run but she is also raising money by organising her own race, Run For Rowans.

She said: ‘It has been a lot harder than I expected to organise as there is lots to think about like road closures and health safety and I have also got medals made with Rowans on them for all the finishers.

The 5k road race will take place around Wickham and Shirrell Heath on Sunday, February 24 and for those who can't join the race on the day can sign up to a virtual run.

Kerry said: ‘I think the virtual race is good for those who can't be there for whatever reason but still want to contribute and this way they can fundraise from their own living room.’

Rowans community and events organiser Debbie Pick said: ‘We were delighted to award Kerry our bond place in the London Marathon.

‘It is always a difficult decision as every application this year showed the passion and understanding of the work that the hospice does for both patients with life limiting illness and their families.

‘The ‘Run for Rowans’ 5k race she has organised will be a fantastic community event which really resonated with us as Rowans is a hospice built by local community for the community.’

To sign up for the race visit eventrac.co.uk/race-course-map/run-for-rowans-run-for-rowans-24-02-2019-10-00

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/kerry-brown36