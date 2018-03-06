Fareham workshop to learn how to live with lymphoma cancer

PEOPLE affected by lymphatic cancer are being invited to a workshop about living with the condition.

Lymphoma Association is hosting the Live Your Life — Living With and Beyond Lymphoma event this month at Cams Hall Estate Golf Club, in Fareham.

It will cover topics on dealing with the physical and emotional side affects of the cancer as well as where to get information and support.

The free workshops are part of a series of Live your Life educational and support events that are aimed at people affected by lymphoma.

Rebecca Tompkins, programme coordinator, said: ‘We designed the programme because we know people come to us for information and support not only at the point of diagnosis but also when they’ve finished treatment or are on “watch and wait”.

‘Having a thorough understanding is so important for families because it can help them cope better.’

The event is on March 22 between 10am and 4pm. To register email liveyourlife@lymphomas.org.uk.