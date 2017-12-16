Father Christmas flies into Naomi House for visit

CHILDREN and young people were treated to a surprise visit from Father Christmas, who arrived in a helicopter.

Naomi House and Jacksplace welcomed Father Christmas and 7 Regt Army Air Corps to their Winchester base.

A large crowd of children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses and their families watched on as the helicopter landed and Father Christmas got out carrying a large sack of gifts.

Every child was given a present and had the chance to meet Father Christmas and take a close look at the British Army’s training helicopter.

Everyone then tucked into home-made mince pies.

Keith Wilson, marketing manager at the charity, which cares for children from across the south including Portsmouth and surrounding areas, said: ‘It was a real treat for the children and young people to be able to get up close to a helicopter in the Naomi House garden.

‘We are really grateful to the Army Air Corps for arranging the visit and if they are flying past in the future, they should feel free to drop by for a cup of tea.’