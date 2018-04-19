Few weeks left to register for QA Hospital’s annual walk

Have your say

JUST a few weeks are left for people to register for an annual Ward Walk.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, is holding the fundraiser next month.

In previous years hundreds of people have taken part to raise money for its wards.

The event, at Staunton Country Park in Havant, offers a 5km or 10km walk for people of all ages.

Victoria Greenshields, fundraising manager for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘The Ward Walk will be a fantastic opportunity for the community to rally together in support of QA.’

The walk is on Sunday, May 20 at 10am. It is £2 per person to register and a suggested minimum sponsorship of £20.

To register email fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk.