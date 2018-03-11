FGM figures recorded in Portsmouth area at end of last year

UP TO 15 cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) were recorded in Portsmouth and surrounding areas at the end of last year, the latest figures show.

Data from NHS Digital showed most of the cases recorded between October and December in the areas covered by Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Fareham and Gosport CCG were identified while the women was pregnant.

All records were in women currently aged 30 to 44.

The exact number of cases is unknown as the figures are rounded to the nearest five by NHS Digital.

For both areas, the age in which the FGM was carried out was between five and nine while Portsmouth also had recordings of females being under one.

In all cases from the two CCGs, the women were either born or originated from West Africa.

South-eastern Hampshire CCG had no recordings.

As previously reported in The News, a march was held last month through the city centre to raise awareness of FGM.