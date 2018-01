Have your say

A CHARITY is urging people to set up a volunteer group.

The British Heart Foundation wants people to set up community volunteer groups to fight heart disease.

It comes as around 19,800 people across Portsmouth and the surrounding area are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease.

Gemma Hodgkiss, BHF fundraising manager said: ‘Heart and circulatory disease affects us all.’

For more information and advice see bhf.org.uk/localfundraising.