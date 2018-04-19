Figures show support given by Wessex cancer centres

MORE than 3,000 have been supported by cancer centres across the south so far this year.

Wessex Cancer Trust, which has a centre in Cosham, Portsmouth, has released new figures to show how its services are helping to support people living with cancer.

So far this year, they have supported 1,200 clients, provided 1,851 one-to-one counselling and therapy sessions and provided transport for 5,000 patients to get to their hospital appointments.

Sofie Bennett, head of development at Wessex Cancer Trust, said: ‘Every year, we support around 8,000 people living with cancer in the Wessex region, which is over a third of all people diagnosed.

‘We’re immensely proud of the impact our services are making, and it’s all down to the work of our supporters, fundraisers and volunteers.

‘We’re extremely grateful for all the ways they get involved which help make a difference to people’s lives.’

To find out more visit wessexcancer.org.uk