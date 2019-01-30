Filthy Portsmouth kebab takeaway shut over public health fears told to cough up over £3,000

Have your say

A FILTHY kebab shop that had to be shut down due to public health fears has been told to cough up over £3,000.

North End Kebab owner Mustafa Gulek was found guilty of five food safety and hygiene offences when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Pictures produced as evidence of unhygienic conditions at North End Kebab

Gulek was fined £703 and told to pay £2,600 costs after originally denying the charges. He also has to pay a £70 victim surcharge.

Portsmouth City Council’s health inspectors visited the London Road takeaway in November 2017 when they found the place in a disturbing state – resulting in them having to shut the place down immediately.

A council spokesperson said: ‘As there was an imminent risk to public health, the owners closed the premises until the hygiene standards were improved and the advice from pest control and health inspectors could be addressed.’

The catalogue of offences included the premises not being kept clean and maintained and in good repair and condition.

The hand wash basins were not provided with materials for cleaning hands and for hygienic drying.

Kitchen equipment was not effectively cleaned raising the risk of contamination.

Food was not kept in appropriate conditions and was not protected from risk of contamination.

Inspectors also found there were no adequate procedures in place to control pests.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said the conviction shows the council will clampdown on poor hygiene at takeaways.

He said: ‘I'm very happy with the outcome of the court case. Poor hygiene standards pose a significant risk to public health so I'm pleased that the council's environmental health officers have made another successful prosecution to demonstrate that breaches of the law like this won't be tolerated in Portsmouth.’

The takeaway, which was shut down amid public health fears in November 2017, has since reopened after improving its food safety and hygiene.

North End Kebab now has a ‘satisfactory’ food hygiene rating of ‘3’ after a subsequent inspection in July last year.

It follows other successful council convictions over food hygiene at restaurants in recent months after Star of Asia admitted eight criminal charges over poor hygiene in August last year, resulting in a fine of £1,600.

Balti Express was also condemned after hundreds of mouse droppings were found on site, leading to a £3,500 fine being dished out.

North End Kebab was not available for comment.