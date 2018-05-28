FInal meeting to ask questions on QA Hospital

Have your say

THE last of a series of meetings for people to hear about the future of Queen Alexandra Hospital is this week.

Members of the public can go along to the meeting and ask questions about the Portsmouth hospital.

There will be updates on its current situation, its plans to make improvements and other issues people may want to discuss.

The final meeting of this month is Wednesday, between 11.30am and 1pm at Portchester Community Centre, on Westlands Grove.

Three successful meetings have already been held in Cosham, Bedhampton and Lee-on-the-Solent.

More will take place later this year.