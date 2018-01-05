Find out how much your treatments cost the NHS

AN INTERACTIVE quiz shows how much someone has cost the NHS whether it be visiting their GP or having a baby.

GoCompare Health Insurance has created the quiz that reveals how much different treatments cost.

To see your Bill of Health, click here.

Using the interactive calculator people can work out how much they cost the NHS in a year from £400 for an overnight hospital stay to £80.55 for a visit to A&E.

For 2017/18 NHS England is expected to spend approximately £123.8bn and while the majority of the NHS budget is spent on the day-to-day running of the service, the treatments can be surprisingly costly.

At the more expensive end of the spectrum are organ replacements, with a liver transplant costing £70,000.

Hip replacements are one of the most common operations on the NHS today, with more than 62,000 carried out each year, setting the NHS back £8,925 per operation.