Find out more about neurological condition at talk

A TALK on a debilitating illness will be held at a community cinema event next month.

Sue Waddle from ME Research UK will be appearing at the Ritz Cinema in Gosport on Thursday, May 10, ahead of a screening of the documentary, Unrest.

ME or myalgic encephalomyelitis is a long-term debilitating disease that tends to cause severe and persistent fatigue or exhaustion.

Sue will also be available after the film for a question and answer session.

The film will start at 7.30pm on the night – for tickets, go to eventbrite.co.uk/o/st-vincent-college-9816125230