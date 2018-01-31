Firefighters to take part in mental health day

FIREFIGHTERS in Southsea are being encouraged to talk about mental health as part of Time to Talk Day.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service are taking part in the annual event today organised by the Time to Change campaign, formed by the MIND and Rethink Mental Illness charities.

Stations from across the county will be holding sessions, running exercises and providing resources to their crews to encourage them to start conversations on their mental health.

HFRS Inclusion and Diversity Partner Sarah Kay said: ‘Those working in the emergency services are much more likely to have a mental health issue at some stage so it’s especially important that we have an environment where we can be open and honest about our mental health.

‘There is still a lot of stigma attached to the subject and talking about mental health in our day to day lives will start to break this down.

It comes after the introduction of Mental Health First Aiders in the fire service.