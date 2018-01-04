First QA patient has new heart monitor

Have your say

STAFF at Queen Alexandra Hospital have given their first patient a CardioMEMS heart failure system.

The Cosham site is one of a number of NHS hospitals using the technology and evaluating its effectiveness.

CardioMEMS is a small, implanted pulmonary artery pressure sensor that, when measurements are taken daily by the patient in their own home, enables clinical staff to optimise and manage heart failure medication.

This is the first monitoring system produced for the NHS and has been proven to reduce hospital admissions and improve quality of life in patients with severe heart failure.

The implant took place last month.