Foot care workshop to help diabetics

A WORKSHOP to raise awareness of foot complications will be taking place in Portsmouth next week.

Diabetes UK has teamed up with Solent NHS Trust to host a workshop at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, April 17, 11am-3pm, to advise on how diabetes can cause potential problems for feet.

Diabetes UK says that there were 131 diabetes-related amputations from 2013-2016.

Anna Littlejohn, an advanced practitioner podiatrist at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘It’s alarming that Portsmouth and the surrounding area have very high amputation rates. Knowing what good foot care looks like is important especially if you have diabetes.’

Jill Steaton, regional manager of Diabetes UK said: ‘A single preventable amputation is one too many.

‘This workshop not only gives people with diabetes the necessary practical advice and information about how to look after their feet, but will also help them understand what healthcare they should be getting.’