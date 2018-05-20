Football tournament raises cash for youth mental health charity

AN EQUIPMENT hire company held a five-a-side football tournament to raise money for a youth mental health charity.

More than 100 people turned out for the day held by Nationwide Hire at the Goals Soccer Centre in Portsmouth raising a grand total of £2,042.80 for The Moving On Project which supports young people in Fareham and Gosport.

Chelsea Shrimpton, office administrator at the Moving On Project, said: ‘A huge thank you to everyone at Nationwide Hire Ltd for all their hard work arranging such a wonderful day at Goals Portsmouth for the Charity Shield football tournament.’

Eight teams took part including Nationwide Hire’s own two Momentum FFC and Blue Moon Rising, Pompey Walking FC (Dedicated Pompey Fans), Living the Dream, (Comserv UK) and Hard at it Legends (Hardware Associates).

Cup Winners were Momentum FFC (Nationwide Hire) with Living the Dream (Comserve UK) achieving second place.

Plate Winners were Hard at it Legends (Hardware Associates) with runners up Blue Moon Rising (Nationwide Hire).

Lee Fisher, HR and training manager at Nationwide Hire, said: ‘We’re very grateful for everyone who played, everyone who came along, bought raffle tickets and all the businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes.

This will help us to reach our target of £10,000 by August, to support the work that the Moving On Project does and make a difference to young people locally.’