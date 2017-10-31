Former Hollyoaks star named patron of Rowans Hospice

FORMER Hollyoaks star and current stage performer Marcus Patrick has become an official patron of The Rowans Hospice.

Members unanimously agreed the decision at the hospice’s annual general meeting last month.

Marcus Patrick

Marcus has already supported several events this year including the official opening of Rowans Living Well Centre in May, the Moonlit Memories Walk in June and he also abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower in July.

He originally expressed an interest in becoming a patron of the charity after he visited the hospice, in Purbrook, with the Kings Theatre panto cast last Christmas.

Ruth White, chief executive, welcomed the decision.

She said: ‘I am delighted that Marcus has agreed to become a patron of The Rowans Hospice.

Marcus Patrick (back row, second from right in grey jumper) at the opening of The Rowans Hospice Living Well Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘He was brought up locally and he has an affinity with the work of the hospice.

‘When he visited Day Care he was very at ease, spending time chatting with the patients and nurses, we know he will be a great asset to the organisation.’

The Rowans Hospice, on Purbrook Heath Road, offers palliative care to people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.