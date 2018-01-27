Free drop-in sessions around Portsmouth on weight management

Have your say

WEEKLY weight management sessions are being held for people to learn how to be healthy.

Portsmouth City Council’s wellbeing service is running free drop-in events across the city.

They will cover topics such as portion size, reading and understanding food labels, cooking on a budget, physical activity and setting goals.

The groups are informal with members helping each other achieve their weight loss goals.

The sessions started this week and are running at:

n Charles Dickens Activity Centre, on Lake Road, every Wednesday between 9.30am and 11am.

n Paulsgrove Healthy Living Centre, on Allaway Avenue, every Thursday between 9am and 11am.

n Fratton Community Centre, at Trafalgar Place, every Thursday between 5.30pm and 7pm.

n Tesco Fratton Community Room every Monday between 1pm and 3pm.

To book a place, or for more information, email Gareth Spooner at gareth.spooner@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call him on 07930 505 991.

As well as the weekly sessions, a wellbeing clinic is being run at Paulsgrove Community Centre, on Marsden Road, every Thursday between 9am and 11am with staff on hand to help people quit smoking, lose weight or reduce how much alcohol they drink.

The wellbeing service is also running clinics for smoking, weight and alcohol from many GP surgeries in the Portsmouth area.

For a full list search One You on portsmouth.gov.uk.