Free gym invitation for emergency service workers

EMERGENCY service employees are being invited a free gym weekend as part of a thank you for their services in the city.

Village Gym at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth is offering police officers, firefighters and paramedics personal training tasters, fitness challenges, classes, discounts on gym goods and in the Village Pub.

There is also a chance to win a free year’s gym membership at the event that will take place from Friday April 27 until Sunday April 29.

To book a place for the Fit for Service weekend event call 02392 006199 or for more information visit villagegym.co.uk/locations/portsmouth/

