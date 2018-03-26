Freemasons donate £1,088 toward Da Vinci Robot appeal at QA Hospital

Have your say

MORE than £1,000 has been raised towards a hi-tech surgical robot.

Freemasons from the Pilgrims Lodge, in Horndean, have donated £1,088 for the Rocky Appeal at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth.

Over the past few years, the appeal has been raising £2.4m to pay off the Da Vinci Robot which is used to complete surgery on hard-to-reach parts of the body.

Arthur Unthank, from the lodge, said: ‘Queen Alexandra Hospital has the accolade of being designated the European Centre of Excellence for training surgeons in the use of this device.

‘More than 1,000 patients from Portsmouth and surrounding areas, including Isle of Wight and Jersey, have benefited from this innovative surgical technique.’

The Rocky Appeal has until June to pay off the remaining £178,000 that QA Hospital owes to the American firm which owns the robot.

Currently, it is on a lease.

To support the appeal visit porthosp.nhs.uk.