French flu warning as another deadly virus set to hit the UK

With the UK in the grip of Aussie flu, another deadly bug could hit the country soon.

French flu seems likely to make its way across the Channel, with the NHS warning its workers to get vaccinated against it.

The latest Flu Survey map. Picture: Flu Survey

But figures show that only one in three hospital workers have received a preventative jab so far.

The virus has already claimed 30 lives in France, with over 700,000 people going to their GP during the last three weeks of December alone.

It’s estimated that one in every two hundred French people have contracted this new strain of the virus.

Australian flu

Meanwhile, 1600 cases of Aussie flu have been reported in the UK so far with 17 people having to be admitted to intensive care.

However, with the virus spreading through the country, figures are expected to increase vastly – flusurvey.org.uk shows that almost all areas of the UK are now affected.

Aussie flu symptoms are similar to those of ‘normal’ flu – sudden fever, aches, exhaustion, a dry chesty cough, headache, sore throat, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and trouble sleeping – but more severe, meaning that rather than recovery after a week or so, the time taken to get back to normal will be greater.

It’s also possible for Aussie flu to lead to pneumonia and other potentially fatal complications, so patients who are still very ill after seven days and are in a ‘vulnerable’ category – over 65, or a child, pregnant, or having a long-term medical condition – should consider visiting their GP.

Otherwise, anyone suffering flu-like symptoms should rest, sleep, keep warm, take paracetamol or ibuprofen, and drink lots of water.