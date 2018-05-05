Friends rally to help family of little Freddie who has brittle bone disease

A GROUP of pals are helping parents who have to be careful every time they pick up their baby boy.

Jade Mundey and her family are faced with weekly hospital trips up and down the country for 19-month-old Freddie who has brittle bone disease, scoliosis and mental delays.

Freddie Mundey with parents Ryan and Jade Mundey.''Picture by Malcolm Wells (180501)

But Jade’s friends have organised events including a fun day and a bike ride to Paris to raise money to help with medical bills and house adaptations.

Mum-of-three Jade, from Paulsgrove, said: ‘I was overwhelmed when my friends told me what they were doing. It just shows people around you are always willing to help you out when you need it.’

Freddie was first diagnosed with brittle bone disease when he was six months old.

Dad Ryan said: ‘He was sat on my knee and the cat brushed past him and I heard a massive click and then he cried and would not move his leg for the rest of the day.’

Parents Ryan Mundey, 30, Jade Mundey, 29, and Freddie '''Picture: Malcolm Wells (180501-6848)

The family took Freddie to the surgery who told them it was just ligament inflammation.

Jade said: ‘I was not happy and knew it was something worse so I took him to QA Hospital and they X-rayed him and found out.’

Jade, 29, has to take Freddie to a multitude of appointments and treatments at QA and in Southampton, London and Birmingham.

She used to work at QA Hospital before having to give up her job to care for Freddie full-time.

She said: ‘My other two children, Elsie and Bobby, are really good with him and know they can’t be too rough.

‘Elsie is only five so she isn’t too affected by it all at the moment but Bobby is seven and he is starting to notice that I am not around a lot.

‘So this fun day will also be a chance for them to have a nice time.’

One of the friends, Michelle Deacon, is taking on a 300-mile bike ride from London to Paris this weekend in aid of Freddie.

The 52-year-old from Old Portsmouth said: ‘Day-to-day life for him and his parents is really hard, the parents are only young and have very little help.

‘We are cycling from Marble Arch in London to Newhaven, and we’ll get the ferry to Calais, and then go on to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

‘I’m nervous as I’ve only been on a bike for one year,.

‘I got my bike for my birthday last May, and before that I hadn’t been on one since I was about 16.’

To donate to Michelle’s bike ride visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michelle-deacon

The fun day is on Bank Holiday Monday at AFC Portchester FC’s clubhouse from 11am until 5pm. Family tickets are £5.

For more details visit facebook.com/events/511638029232183/

